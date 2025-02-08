Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Sells 1,318 Shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB decreased its stake in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,318 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in CACI International were worth $10,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CACI International by 5.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 482,274 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $243,386,000 after purchasing an additional 22,823 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CACI International by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 116,231 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $60,917,000 after buying an additional 34,647 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of CACI International by 3.7% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 67,740 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,179,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in CACI International by 37.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 58,953 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,745,000 after buying an additional 15,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in CACI International by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 53,005 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $21,417,000 after acquiring an additional 14,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of CACI International from $610.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on CACI International from $503.00 to $536.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $490.00 target price (up from $475.00) on shares of CACI International in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group started coverage on CACI International in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $557.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of CACI International from $650.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $526.23.

Shares of CACI opened at $376.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. CACI International Inc has a 12 month low of $350.33 and a 12 month high of $588.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $418.89 and its 200-day moving average is $467.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.87.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $5.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.28 by $0.67. CACI International had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 5.90%. Equities research analysts forecast that CACI International Inc will post 24.41 EPS for the current year.

CACI International Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. The company operates through two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

