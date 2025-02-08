Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.180-1.280 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.4 billion-$5.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.2 billion.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Flowers Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th.

Shares of FLO opened at $19.07 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.43 and a 200-day moving average of $21.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.38. Flowers Foods has a 1 year low of $18.85 and a 1 year high of $26.12.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 19.41%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.21%.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

