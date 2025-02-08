Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.27 EPS

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by ($0.27), Zacks reports. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 31.64%. Air Products and Chemicals updated its Q2 2025 guidance to 2.750-2.850 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 12.700-13.000 EPS.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 5.3 %

Shares of APD opened at $310.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $309.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $301.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.85. Air Products and Chemicals has a one year low of $213.80 and a one year high of $341.14.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a $1.79 dividend. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.77. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on APD. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $315.00 to $365.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $339.94.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

