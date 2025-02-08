Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.570-1.650 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:NGVC opened at $49.62 on Friday. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a 12-month low of $14.56 and a 12-month high of $50.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.83 and a 200-day moving average of $33.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61 and a beta of 1.43.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 2.84%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s dividend payout ratio is 30.57%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Lark Isely sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total transaction of $178,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,738.12. This represents a 31.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charity Isely sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $87,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,290 shares in the company, valued at $537,441.70. This represents a 14.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 58.80% of the company’s stock.

About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company’s stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; private label repackaged bulk products, including dried fruits, nuts, grains, granolas, teas, herbs, and spices, as well as peanut and almond butters; private label products comprising grocery staples, household products, bulk foods, and vitamins and dietary supplements, as well as organic eggs, organic flavored coffee, and organic mustard; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

