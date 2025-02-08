Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Purchases 111,940 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Free Report) by 95.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 228,913 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 111,940 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF were worth $10,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IHF. CX Institutional bought a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000.

IHF opened at $51.67 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $769.88 million, a P/E ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.47. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a 12 month low of $47.21 and a 12 month high of $58.94.

About iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF

The iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (IHF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US companies that provide healthcare services. IHF was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

