Innovative Eyewear, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCY) Short Interest Update

Innovative Eyewear, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,900 shares, an increase of 104.9% from the January 15th total of 22,400 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 56,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Innovative Eyewear Price Performance

Shares of LUCY stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.00. 13,939 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,567. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.06. The company has a market cap of $12.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 2.68. Innovative Eyewear has a 1 year low of $3.26 and a 1 year high of $27.20.

Get Innovative Eyewear alerts:

Innovative Eyewear (NASDAQ:LUCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by $0.61. Innovative Eyewear had a negative return on equity of 115.86% and a negative net margin of 514.01%. The firm had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter.

Innovative Eyewear Company Profile

Innovative Eyewear, Inc develops and sells smart eyeglasses and sunglasses. The company's flagship product is Lucyd Lyte glasses that enable the wearer to listen to music, take and make calls, and use voice assistants to perform various smartphone tasks hands-free. It also offers Vyrb, a social media application that enables the user to receive and send posts through Lucyd Lyte smart glasses with voice.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Eyewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Eyewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.