Bristlecone Advisors LLC Has $15.53 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.2% of Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $15,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VB. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 305.3% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VB opened at $247.71 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $248.07 and a 200-day moving average of $240.24. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $208.65 and a fifty-two week high of $263.35. The company has a market capitalization of $61.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

