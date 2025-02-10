Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Sells 734 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lessened its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,822 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 734 shares during the quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crumly & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 2,274 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 850 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 0.4% in the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 12,498 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,412 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.4% in the third quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 864 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $212.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $213.89 and its 200 day moving average is $229.42. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $198.21 and a 12-month high of $296.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.62%.

A number of research firms recently commented on NXPI. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $287.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.15.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

