Elser Financial Planning Inc Takes Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Elser Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,494,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,222,539,000 after acquiring an additional 501,703 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 39,912.0% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,232,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $766,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,688 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,188,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $697,221,000 after purchasing an additional 26,845 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 311.5% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 674,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $419,585,000 after purchasing an additional 510,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 390,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $228,842,000 after purchasing an additional 15,742 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $621.05 on Monday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $478.25 and a twelve month high of $648.76. The stock has a market cap of $78.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $629.57 and its 200 day moving average is $598.28.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

