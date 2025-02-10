Silicon Valley Capital Partners Buys 2,396 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Silicon Valley Capital Partners boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 96,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for approximately 6.7% of Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $60,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 107.1% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 58 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $621.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $78.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $478.25 and a 52 week high of $648.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $629.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $598.28.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

