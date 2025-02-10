Empirical Finance LLC Has $1.92 Million Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Empirical Finance LLC lessened its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 39.1% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 581.1% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,740 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.80, for a total value of $990,352.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 250,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,301,683.20. This trade represents a 1.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Maria Olivo sold 10,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.80, for a total transaction of $2,725,338.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,102,211.60. This represents a 8.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE TRV opened at $245.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $55.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $244.82 and a 200-day moving average of $239.78. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.21 and a 1-year high of $269.55.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $9.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.50 by $2.65. The firm had revenue of $12.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 10.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 20.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 19.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on TRV. Bank of America increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $241.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $278.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $268.00 price objective (down from $273.00) on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $260.47.

View Our Latest Research Report on TRV

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.