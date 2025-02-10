Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA Purchases Shares of 3,644 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 9,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 236.2% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 179,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,540,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. V2 Financial group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $408,000. Finally, Stone Summit Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Stone Summit Wealth LLC now owns 31,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,491,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RSP stock opened at $180.22 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $179.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.52. The company has a market cap of $60.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $156.16 and a fifty-two week high of $188.16.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

