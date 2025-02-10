Empowered Funds LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 288.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 160,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 119,428 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $10,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Onsemi in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Onsemi in the third quarter valued at $33,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 12,850.0% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Onsemi during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Onsemi during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Onsemi news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $106,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 837,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,477,410. This represents a 0.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Onsemi in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Onsemi from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Onsemi from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Onsemi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Onsemi from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Onsemi has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.50.

Onsemi Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of ON opened at $51.25 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.49. Onsemi has a twelve month low of $49.80 and a twelve month high of $85.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.61.

Onsemi Profile

(Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

