Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 29,064 Shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 41.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,064 shares during the period. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF makes up 1.0% of Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $3,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 71.4% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $95,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AVUS opened at $99.96 on Monday. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $82.74 and a twelve month high of $102.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.24. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.00.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

