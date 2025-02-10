Golden State Wealth Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 4.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,864,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,645,964,000 after buying an additional 2,720,223 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,440,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,169,350,000 after acquiring an additional 456,412 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 3.2% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 9,431,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $403,365,000 after purchasing an additional 288,306 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 10.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,003,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $213,983,000 after purchasing an additional 478,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,901,891 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $166,892,000 after purchasing an additional 807,648 shares during the period. 71.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Truist Financial

In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. purchased 34,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,659,780.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 691,451 shares in the company, valued at $33,576,860.56. This trade represents a 5.20 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 4,966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $229,429.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,246 shares in the company, valued at $519,565.20. This trade represents a 30.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.79.

Truist Financial Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $47.68 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.26. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $34.23 and a 52-week high of $49.06.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 15.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 62.46%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

