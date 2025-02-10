Howland Capital Management LLC Sells 1,900 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Howland Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 35.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 10,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 23,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $92.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.19 and a 200 day moving average of $88.79. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $77.04 and a 1-year high of $96.00.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

