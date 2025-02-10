Golden State Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,604 Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,604 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 208.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 27,095 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 18,322 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 98,432 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,836,000 after purchasing an additional 25,007 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 268,219 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $17,477,000 after purchasing an additional 90,450 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP raised its holdings in Amphenol by 315.1% in the 3rd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 294,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $19,209,000 after purchasing an additional 223,784 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 22.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 106,899 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,966,000 after purchasing an additional 19,496 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Amphenol from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Amphenol from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.68.

Shares of APH opened at $69.81 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.14. The company has a market cap of $84.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.45, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $51.13 and a 12 month high of $79.39.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.46%.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

