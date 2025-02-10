Golden State Wealth Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eastern Bank lifted its holdings in Diageo by 107.8% during the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Diageo during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in Diageo during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DEO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Diageo from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

Diageo Price Performance

DEO stock opened at $110.36 on Monday. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $110.18 and a 52 week high of $154.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.60.

About Diageo

(Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.