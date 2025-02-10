752 Shares in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Bought by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TXN shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Truist Financial cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $199.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.20.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 10,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.33, for a total transaction of $2,142,894.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,912,295.59. The trade was a 42.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.71, for a total value of $106,618.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,379.07. The trade was a 4.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of TXN opened at $180.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $164.20 billion, a PE ratio of 34.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.97. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $155.46 and a 1-year high of $220.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.04.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 30.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 104.82%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

