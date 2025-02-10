Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. Invests $320,000 in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,780.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,808,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,883,000 after buying an additional 10,625,142 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 145,118,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,663,721,000 after acquiring an additional 5,341,481 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 46,095,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436,012 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,209.5% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,895,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,432,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,587 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $50.21 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.22. The stock has a market cap of $131.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $46.72 and a 52 week high of $53.40.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

