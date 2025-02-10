Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,096 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter worth $29,000. Financial Avengers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Honeywell International by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 165 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on HON shares. Hsbc Global Res raised Honeywell International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $223.00 to $217.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.86.

NASDAQ:HON opened at $205.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $133.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $224.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.75 and a 52 week high of $242.77.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 14.82%. On average, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

