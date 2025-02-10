Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 1,445 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 46,982 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up about 1.7% of Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $10,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HON. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 8.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,826,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,684,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376,479 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 24,683.3% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 948,704 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,961,070,000 after acquiring an additional 944,876 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 320.5% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 858,336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $193,890,000 after buying an additional 654,207 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 1,147.0% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 626,071 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $129,415,000 after buying an additional 575,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,360,730 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,959,535,000 after buying an additional 547,998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $268.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird cut Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $223.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $298.00 price objective (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, HSBC raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.86.

Shares of HON opened at $205.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.31. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $189.75 and a 52-week high of $242.77.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 14.82%. Research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

