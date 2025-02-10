Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Has $907,000 Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GDS Wealth Management lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 3,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Bank raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 2,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 24,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 16,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EMR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Daiwa America raised shares of Emerson Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.90.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of EMR stock opened at $124.37 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $96.62 and a 12 month high of $134.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $126.51 and its 200 day moving average is $116.79.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 12.08%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.5275 per share. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.36%.

About Emerson Electric

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.