Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 559,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 406 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $64,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swedbank AB grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 3,683,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $427,325,000 after buying an additional 691,618 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Xylem in the third quarter valued at $68,593,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in Xylem during the third quarter valued at about $52,169,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Xylem by 17.8% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,657,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,851,000 after acquiring an additional 249,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Xylem by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,329,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,394,792,000 after acquiring an additional 189,820 shares during the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xylem alerts:

Xylem Stock Performance

NYSE:XYL opened at $131.11 on Monday. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.26 and a 1-year high of $146.08. The stock has a market cap of $31.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.82, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $120.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.39.

Xylem Increases Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.06. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Xylem’s payout ratio is 43.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on XYL shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Xylem from $163.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Xylem from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Xylem from $166.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.90.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Xylem

Xylem Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.