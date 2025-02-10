Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock Holdings Lifted by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 64,515 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,708 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 32,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,509,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Elm3 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 34,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Finally, Adero Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 5,947 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Bernstein Bank boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Argus raised Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,989,570. The trade was a 10.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM opened at $108.87 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $478.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.41 and a 200-day moving average of $114.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $100.42 and a 12-month high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 50.51%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

