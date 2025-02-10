Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 3,331 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 30.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,331 shares during the quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JEPI. Mattern Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 10,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

JEPI opened at $58.79 on Monday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $54.77 and a 1 year high of $60.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.67. The firm has a market cap of $34.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.