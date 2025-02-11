Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.17, Zacks reports. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 25.93%.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NTB opened at $37.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.11. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 12 month low of $28.73 and a 12 month high of $40.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.15.

Get Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son alerts:

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Channel Islands and the UK, and Other. The Bermuda and Cayman segments offer retail banking and wealth management.

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.