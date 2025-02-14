Birkenstock’s (BIRK) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $70.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Birkenstock to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler started coverage on Birkenstock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Birkenstock from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Birkenstock from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Birkenstock from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Birkenstock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.31.

Shares of BIRK stock opened at $56.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.52 and its 200-day moving average is $53.38. Birkenstock has a 1 year low of $41.00 and a 1 year high of $64.78. The stock has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 52.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.61.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in Birkenstock by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,102,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,923,000 after acquiring an additional 78,093 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Birkenstock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,786,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Birkenstock by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,128,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,923,000 after buying an additional 809,784 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Birkenstock by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,342,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,050,000 after acquiring an additional 286,618 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Birkenstock by 260.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,100,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,365,000 after buying an additional 795,382 shares during the last quarter. 19.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It also offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories. The company sells its products through e-commerce sites and a network of owned retail stores, as well as business-to-business channels. It operates in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Europe, APMA, and internationally.

