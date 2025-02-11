Great Atlantic Resources (CVE:GR) Trading 33.3% Higher – Here’s Why

Shares of Great Atlantic Resources Corp. (CVE:GR – Get Free Report) traded up 33.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 154,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 283% from the average session volume of 40,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Great Atlantic Resources Stock Up 33.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.52, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of C$3.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.06.

Insider Transactions at Great Atlantic Resources

In other Great Atlantic Resources news, Director Christopher Ross Anderson bought 618,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.06 per share, with a total value of C$37,080.00. Corporate insiders own 40.45% of the company’s stock.

About Great Atlantic Resources

Great Atlantic Resources Corp., an exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, tungsten, antimony, copper, nickel, cobalt, vanadium, and other precious and base metals. The company holds interest in the Golden Promise project located in central Newfoundland.

