CAP Partners LLC Sells 1,272 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

CAP Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,272 shares during the period. CAP Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 416.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Realta Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 4,718.4% in the fourth quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 376.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPTL opened at $26.63 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $25.44 and a twelve month high of $29.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.52 and a 200 day moving average of $27.66.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

