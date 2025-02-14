Root Financial Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU)

Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 141.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 46,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 27,264 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 4,691 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 69,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 17,049 shares during the period. Northland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northland Capital Management LLC now owns 134,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,999,000 after acquiring an additional 11,354 shares during the period. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 315.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 89,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after acquiring an additional 68,028 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFSU opened at $39.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.77 and its 200 day moving average is $37.62. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 52 week low of $32.16 and a 52 week high of $39.90.

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of US equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

