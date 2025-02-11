AIFG Consultants Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

AIFG Consultants Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the quarter. AIFG Consultants Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SLV. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,122,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 258.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,900,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,854,000 after buying an additional 1,370,298 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1,019.8% during the 3rd quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 689,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,598,000 after acquiring an additional 764,813 shares during the period. RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $20,773,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 3,449.3% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 539,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,336,000 after acquiring an additional 524,609 shares during the period.

Shares of SLV stock opened at $29.20 on Tuesday. iShares Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $20.11 and a 12 month high of $31.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.79 and its 200 day moving average is $27.77.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

