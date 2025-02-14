Root Financial Partners LLC Buys 27,127 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Root Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 358.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,694 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,127 shares during the quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 13,796 shares in the last quarter. Values Added Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 196.2% during the 4th quarter. Values Added Financial LLC now owns 105,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 70,049 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 199.7% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 66,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 44,532 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 198.2% in the fourth quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 132,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after acquiring an additional 88,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Attessa Capital LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,762,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHB stock opened at $23.64 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.14 and a fifty-two week high of $23.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.45. The company has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

