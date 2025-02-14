iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Acquired by Root Financial Partners LLC

Root Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 160.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,332 shares during the quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 17,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $106.54 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $105.00 and a 52-week high of $108.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.40.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

