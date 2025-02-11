Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Updates Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.060-0.070 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Confluent also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.350-0.350 EPS.
Confluent Trading Down 4.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CFLT traded down $1.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.10. 10,406,649 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,296,510. Confluent has a 12-month low of $17.79 and a 12-month high of $35.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 4.24. The firm has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.12 and a beta of 0.92.
Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.28). Confluent had a negative net margin of 38.35% and a negative return on equity of 34.05%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Confluent will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other Confluent news, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 13,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total value of $378,677.22. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 483,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,646,184.39. The trade was a 2.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kong Phan sold 2,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total transaction of $59,170.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 190,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,382,896.40. This trade represents a 1.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,825,395 shares of company stock worth $85,343,808. Company insiders own 13.82% of the company’s stock.
Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.
