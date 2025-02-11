Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.400-2.500 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.6 billion-$6.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.8 billion. Edwards Lifesciences also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.580-0.640 EPS.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE EW traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.95. 3,405,627 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,396,275. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12-month low of $58.93 and a 12-month high of $96.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.26. The firm has a market cap of $41.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.10.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 70.82% and a return on equity of 20.76%. As a group, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EW has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $78.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total value of $327,850.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,077,593.52. This represents a 9.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total transaction of $185,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,841.12. The trade was a 9.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $547,430 over the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Featured Articles

