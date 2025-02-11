Blue Star Gold (CVE:BAU) Shares Up 23.1% – Time to Buy?

Blue Star Gold Corp. (CVE:BAU – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 23.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. 1,040,352 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 399% from the average session volume of 208,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.
Blue Star Gold Stock Up 23.1 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of C$8.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of -0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.06.
About Blue Star Gold
Blue Star Gold Corp. engages in the acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral properties in Canada. Its flagship asset is the Ulu Gold Project that comprise the Ulu Mining Lease and the contiguous Hood River Property that covers an area of approximately 12,000 hectares located in the Kitikmeot Region of western Nunavut, Canada.
