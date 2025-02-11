First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 7,736 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 180,157 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,736 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola comprises about 2.3% of First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $11,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 11.3% during the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 0.9% in the third quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 82,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,927,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 2.8% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 7,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 41.3% during the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 6.2% during the third quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 11,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Coca-Cola from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Coca-Cola from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.19.

Coca-Cola stock opened at $64.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.61. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $57.93 and a 12 month high of $73.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

