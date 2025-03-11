Mount Lucas Management LP Has $201,000 Stock Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Mount Lucas Management LP reduced its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 220.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 171.4% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MELI shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,200.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,350.00 to $2,760.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James upgraded MercadoLibre from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,402.81.

MercadoLibre Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,944.61 on Tuesday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,324.99 and a 12-month high of $2,374.54. The stock has a market cap of $98.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,946.86 and its 200-day moving average is $1,969.34.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $12.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.21 by $2.40. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 51.89% and a net margin of 9.20%. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. Equities research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

