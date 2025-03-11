Inceptionr LLC Acquires New Holdings in Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK)

Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 21,451 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Teekay by 23.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,903 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 5,223 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC boosted its holdings in Teekay by 15.1% in the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 28,009 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,674 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Teekay by 296.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 73,797 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 55,167 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Teekay by 704.1% in the third quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 55,253 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 64,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Teekay by 209.4% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 59,291 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 40,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TK opened at $6.37 on Tuesday. Teekay Co. has a 52-week low of $5.98 and a 52-week high of $9.95. The stock has a market cap of $584.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.64.

Teekay ( NYSE:TK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The shipping company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Teekay had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $161.63 million during the quarter.

Teekay Corporation engages in the international crude oil and other marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates crude oil and refined product tankers. It also provides ship-to-ship support services; tanker commercial management operation services; and operational and maintenance marine services.

