Simplicity Wealth LLC Purchases 176 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 70 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $480.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $535.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $518.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $385.74 and a twelve month high of $582.05.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $9.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.16 by $0.20. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 69.35% and a net margin of 19.70%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 17.91%.

In other news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.12, for a total transaction of $523,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,231,200. The trade was a 9.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 6,000 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.29, for a total transaction of $3,241,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,576,486.67. The trade was a 29.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,636 shares of company stock valued at $6,263,989 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

AMP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $507.00 to $542.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. UBS Group cut Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $580.00 to $570.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $625.00 target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $415.00 to $442.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $514.89.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

