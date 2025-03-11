First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:MGOV) Shares Acquired by Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:MGOV – Free Report) by 48.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,074 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,434 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF were worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MGOV. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 61,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 4,207 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $358,000. Narwhal Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $321,000. Iams Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $461,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 26,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MGOV stock opened at $20.31 on Tuesday. First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.47 and a fifty-two week high of $21.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.24.

About First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF

The First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF (MGOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that mainly invests in U.S. Treasury and mortgage-related securities MGOV was launched on Aug 2, 2023 and is issued by First Trust.

