Callan Family Office LLC Invests $337,000 in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of National Grid by 77.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,989,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $277,964,000 after buying an additional 1,739,566 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in National Grid in the 4th quarter worth about $67,324,000. Merewether Investment Management LP bought a new position in National Grid in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,535,000. ABC Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of National Grid in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,706,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of National Grid by 351.1% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 207,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,429,000 after acquiring an additional 161,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NGG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised shares of National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

National Grid Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NGG stock opened at $62.11 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.36. National Grid plc has a 12-month low of $55.13 and a 12-month high of $73.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $60.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.63.

National Grid Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

