Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Has $549,000 Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,343 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 16,463.4% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 800,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,446,000 after buying an additional 795,839 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1,457.3% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 665,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,012,000 after purchasing an additional 622,725 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $97,519,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 537,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,287,000 after purchasing an additional 219,475 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 308.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 264,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,199,000 after purchasing an additional 200,069 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $151.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $164.43 and its 200 day moving average is $167.47. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $145.71 and a fifty-two week high of $183.51.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.