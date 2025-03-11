13,910 Shares in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Acquired by Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 13,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Terex during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Terex by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Terex in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Terex during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Terex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Terex Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TEX opened at $40.73 on Tuesday. Terex Co. has a 12 month low of $36.15 and a 12 month high of $68.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.86.

Terex Dividend Announcement

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. Terex had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 21.99%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Terex Co. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. Terex’s payout ratio is presently 13.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Terex from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Terex from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Terex from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Terex from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Terex from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Terex news, Director David A. Sachs acquired 10,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.30 per share, with a total value of $513,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 107,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,514,750. The trade was a 10.26 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andra Rush bought 1,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.96 per share, for a total transaction of $48,972.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 23,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,463.68. This trade represents a 6.03 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 31,382 shares of company stock valued at $1,559,273 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Terex Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

