Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Sold by Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 752 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 379.2% during the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter.

VT stock opened at $116.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $120.27 and its 200 day moving average is $119.54. The firm has a market cap of $40.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 0.96. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a one year low of $104.64 and a one year high of $123.98.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

