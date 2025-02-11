Insider Selling: Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) EVP Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.98, for a total transaction of $4,913,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,015 shares in the company, valued at $11,242,209.70. This trade represents a 30.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of MPWR traded down $6.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $699.03. The stock had a trading volume of 708,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,221. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $546.71 and a fifty-two week high of $959.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $621.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $753.43. The firm has a market cap of $34.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.03.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.01 by ($0.84). Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 22.49% and a net margin of 80.95%. On average, analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $1.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 13.60%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $900.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,100.00 to $975.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $660.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $866.17.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MPWR

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 433.3% during the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 32 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 3,400.0% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 44 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Monolithic Power Systems

(Get Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.