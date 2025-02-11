Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) CFO Timothy Regan Sells 2,500 Shares

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total transaction of $80,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 396,264 shares in the company, valued at $12,755,738.16. This represents a 0.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Timothy Regan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Dropbox alerts:

On Thursday, January 30th, Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.17, for a total transaction of $80,425.00.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total transaction of $75,925.00.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Timothy Regan sold 10,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total transaction of $296,500.00.

On Monday, December 30th, Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total value of $75,950.00.

On Friday, November 15th, Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total value of $67,925.00.

Dropbox Stock Down 0.4 %

DBX traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,025,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,731,365. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.68 and a 1 year high of $33.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.08. The stock has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.61.

Institutional Trading of Dropbox

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Dropbox by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,788,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,065,000 after purchasing an additional 333,245 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dropbox by 6.2% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 6,239,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,670,000 after purchasing an additional 365,893 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 0.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,366,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,368,000 after acquiring an additional 25,893 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,914,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,537,000 after acquiring an additional 117,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 6.1% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,355,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,907,000 after acquiring an additional 134,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Dropbox from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dropbox has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on Dropbox

Dropbox Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.