Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) CFO Timothy Regan Sells 2,500 Shares

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total transaction of $80,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 396,264 shares in the company, valued at $12,755,738.16. This represents a 0.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Timothy Regan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, January 30th, Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.17, for a total transaction of $80,425.00.
- On Wednesday, January 15th, Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total transaction of $75,925.00.
- On Thursday, January 2nd, Timothy Regan sold 10,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total transaction of $296,500.00.
- On Monday, December 30th, Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total value of $75,950.00.
- On Friday, November 15th, Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total value of $67,925.00.
DBX traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,025,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,731,365. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.68 and a 1 year high of $33.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.08. The stock has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.61.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Dropbox from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dropbox has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.
Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.
