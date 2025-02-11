Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The auto parts company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.11, Zacks reports. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 51.13%. Allison Transmission updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Allison Transmission Stock Performance

NYSE:ALSN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.15. The stock had a trading volume of 557,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,858. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.25. Allison Transmission has a 1-year low of $61.04 and a 1-year high of $122.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALSN. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Allison Transmission from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allison Transmission presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allison Transmission

In related news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.40, for a total transaction of $216,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $695,928. This trade represents a 23.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 5,326 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total transaction of $639,759.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,280,219.96. This represents a 3.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,639 shares of company stock valued at $2,683,537 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

