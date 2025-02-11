BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) EVP Darryl Schmidt Sells 5,000 Shares

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) EVP Darryl Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.06, for a total transaction of $610,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,421.84. The trade was a 10.30 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

BancFirst Price Performance

NASDAQ:BANF traded up $2.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $122.59. 80,734 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,701. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. BancFirst Co. has a 1 year low of $81.21 and a 1 year high of $132.29. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $120.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.16.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.07. BancFirst had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 14.21%. Sell-side analysts forecast that BancFirst Co. will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BancFirst Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BancFirst

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. BancFirst’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BANF. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BancFirst during the third quarter valued at approximately $112,370,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BancFirst during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,958,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of BancFirst by 12.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 872,101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,187,000 after buying an additional 96,483 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in BancFirst by 13.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 482,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,823,000 after purchasing an additional 58,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in BancFirst by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,306,204 shares of the bank’s stock worth $270,241,000 after purchasing an additional 44,563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of BancFirst from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of BancFirst from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through BancFirst Metropolitan Banks, BancFirst Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

