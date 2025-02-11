BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) EVP Darryl Schmidt Sells 5,000 Shares

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) EVP Darryl Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.06, for a total transaction of $610,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,421.84. The trade was a 10.30 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
BancFirst Price Performance
NASDAQ:BANF traded up $2.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $122.59. 80,734 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,701. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. BancFirst Co. has a 1 year low of $81.21 and a 1 year high of $132.29. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $120.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.16.
BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.07. BancFirst had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 14.21%. Sell-side analysts forecast that BancFirst Co. will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.
BancFirst Dividend Announcement
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BancFirst
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BANF. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BancFirst during the third quarter valued at approximately $112,370,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BancFirst during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,958,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of BancFirst by 12.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 872,101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,187,000 after buying an additional 96,483 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in BancFirst by 13.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 482,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,823,000 after purchasing an additional 58,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in BancFirst by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,306,204 shares of the bank’s stock worth $270,241,000 after purchasing an additional 44,563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.72% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of BancFirst from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of BancFirst from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BancFirst
About BancFirst
BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through BancFirst Metropolitan Banks, BancFirst Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than BancFirst
- Stock Average Calculator
- META Stock: Insider Selling Ramps Up—What It Means for Investors
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- 3 Chip Stocks Still Trading 50% Below Their 52-Week Highs
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- U.S. Steel: Will Trump-Backed Nippon Investment Drive Upside?
Receive News & Ratings for BancFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.